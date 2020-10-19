T.I. & Big Tigger Go Beyond The New Album "The L.I.B.R.A" Talking Politics & More

T.I is back with much to say on his 11th solo studio album "The L.I.B.R.A (The Legend Is Back Running Atlanta)."Dropping the album within Libra season and recently celebrating a birthday, the album title is fitting for the Libra man himself. As we know, T.I is one of the most vocal hip-hop artists in our generation, making him one of the most influential and an "Icon," says Tigger. T.I. is also one of the few well-rounded rappers who is a dedicated activist, philanthropist, actor, entrepreneur, and more.

As we have faced the world's challenges, T.I. has not held back his actions or thoughts for the community and the government. The album showcases everything we need to hear from him and comes with features that balance the album out just as good as a pair of Libra scales. As one of the few rappers who has been able to transcend through time and changes within hip-hop music, he has so effortlessly just put together a project that works for old T.I fans, and new T.I fans. "The album is daring and diverse; it's a voice for the people who feel like they don't have a platform to use their voice. Different walks of life, different people with different levels of consciousness." Says T.I. as he explains why this album is of such importance right now.

Features include New York Rappers, Jadakiss, Benny The Butch, singers Jeremih, John Legend, female rapper Tokyo Jetz, Rapsody, Rick Ross, OG Snoop Dogg, his son Domani, and Atlanta rappers Young Thug, Killer Mike, and Lil Baby. As he breaks the album down with Tigger and DJ Greg Street, he lets us know that this album comes in sections, and just like a true Libra and staying true to the title, he is giving us balance.

Within the album, he explains you have the classic trap music like his song "Ring" featuring Young Thug, and then a segway into a section of lyricism with songs like "Respect the Code" featuring Rick Ross, and "Family Connect" featuring Domani. The album then takes another turn into more conscious tracks that T.I. refers to this section for the "intellectual gangsters" you have records like "Horizons" and "How I feel" produced by David Banner featuring Killer Mike.

Taking a full listen to this album, this could be one of T.I.'s best albums within his catalog.

"If you have not downloaded, enjoyed it, or applied it to your listening pleasure, you are doing yourself a disservice," says T.I.

Check out more of the interviews with both T.I and Big Tigger and DJ Greg Street.