Trey Songz Returns with Summer Walker for New Song 'Back Home'

Trey Songz returns in a much-appreciated way while we are all forced to stay in the house.



He links with Summer Walker to give us a new song titled 'Back Home' that samples New Edition's 'If It Isn't Love,' with a pinch of Camron and Juelz Santana 2002 hit 'Oh Boy.'



With the release of his new song, Trey Songz is already a step ahead, dropping a music video. The video comes with a montage of social media videos of all the things we are doing at home. You get a glimpse of what our everyday life has been like since in quarantine. We see Instagram live video, DJ sets, workouts, and dance videos featuring some of our favorites online influencers. Trey Songz also gives us a look at what home is like with his son, and Summer Walker comes with footage of her celebrating her birthday.

The song brings a sense of nostalgia and tenderness as we continue in these trying times.

Listen more on V-103 or download the Radio.com App.