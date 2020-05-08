The time is almost here for the FIRST IG live female verzuz battle with Erykah Badu and Jill Scott.

The battle will take place on Saturday, May 9, at 7 pm. We guarantee there will be lots of questions for the ladies.

V-103 has got you covered in our Verizon Artist Lounge IG Live with Jill Scott.

Big Tigger will be going one on one with Jill Scott for an EPIC CONVERSATION, Monday, May 11, at 8 pm on @V103Atlanta Instagram account.

Make sure to keep checking V103.radio.com and the @V103Atlanta IG to find out about when the next IG Live will go down! Another way to be sure not to miss out, download the RADIO.COM App.