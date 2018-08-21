DEVELOPING: Rapper Post Malone's Private Plane Is Trying to Make Emergency Landing in NYC

Rapper Post Malone, who just last night attended the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards and took home a "Moon Person" Song Of The Year trophy for his "rockstar" collaboration with Atlanta rapper 21 Savage, is currently circling New York City in a private plane whose tires blew upon takeoff. A native of Syracuse, New York, Malone is currently one of 16 people reportedly on the Gulfstream IV jet, which is trying to make an emergency landing. Originally bound for London after taking off from New Jersey's Teterboro Airport, it has been rerouted for New York's Stewart International Airport, and was expected to land around 2 p.m. Eastern Standard Time but is currently still trying to safely land, according to Page Six.



We'll have more on this story as it develops...

UPDATE: Post Malone's plane has landed.

Live feed:

