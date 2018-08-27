Opportunities Now Exist for…

eCommerce Fulfillment Specialists

The eCommerce Fulfillment Specialist role is unique in that no previous experience is required. We will provide all necessary training and onboarding to ensure your success with DHL Supply Chain. This is a cross-functional position with variety: picking customer orders; packaging product, receiving shipments; processing returns and more.

DHL Supply Chain has a 40-year track-record of running world-class supply chains for many of the Retail industry’s most innovative and successful businesses. We are opening a state-of-the-art fulfillment facility for a global online fashion retailer in Union City, GA. Our primary goal is to cultivate a positive diverse work environment of associate engagement, recognition, development and growth opportunities, and social responsibility to the communities we serve.

Here’s a snapshot of what we offer:

No Experience Needed! We will provide all necessary training

Temperature Controlled Facility

Flexible Shift Schedules Offered

Full-Service Cafeteria

Company Provided Uniforms

MARTA Accessible Bus Route

Full-size Basketball Courts/Soccer Field

Fully Equipped Fitness Center

Private Shower Facilities & Clean Locker Room

Fun Work Environment

Several Concierge Services Offered and much more…

Apply now at https://dhlhires.com/union-city