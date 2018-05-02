Did you know there Is a difference between portion and serving size? YES! It’s important to know the difference when it comes to focusing on health and keeping calorie count controlled. It’s especially important for people to be aware of their food consumption when in a social gathering. For example, a cup of raw vegetables is about the size of a fist. One piece of fruit is visually equal to a tennis ball; .A single-serving baked potato is the size of a computer mouse and Three ounces of cooked meat is close in size to a deck of cards.

