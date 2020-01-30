Rashad Richey Exclusive: Pastor Troy Says He Owes No Apology To Lil Nas X & Reveals He's An Atlanta School Teacher

Dr. Rashad Richey and guest Co-host Astrid Martinez from CBS46 News interviewed Pastor Troy about comments he made referencing Lil Nas X's Grammy outfit and sexual orientation. Many are calling Troy's social media comments "homophobic", while others have expressed support of the Atlanta rapper's sentiment. Troy wrote on instagram, “Welp, Guess I won’t be winning a GRAMMY...If this what I gotta wear. They love to push this s*** on Our Kids!!” and continued to expound on what Troy described as an "agenda" to take away the masculinity from Men.

Troy's full post has since been deleted, but the effect still lingers strong, especially on Twitter where Lil Nas X responded and made light of the rant by simply saying, "damn I look good in that pic on god".

During the interview, Rashad asked Troy if he was willing to apologize for his wording and hurting the feelings of his LGBTQ fans, Troy responded that it's "unfortunate" they feel offended, but it does not warrant an apology.

In a stunning revelation, Pastor Troy revealed that he recently became a certified substitute school teacher for the Atlanta Public School System and does not believe his views hinder his ability to teach.