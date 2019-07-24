Trump Don't Give A Damn About A$AP Rocky

Ok... A$AP Rocky is in a Swedish jail for what he says was self-defense, and I believe him, because who goes to Sweden to start something?

And then President Trump gets involved and says he told the Swedish Prime Minister he personally vouches for A$AP Rocky's bail... I guess Trump was unaware that there's no bail system in Sweden.

Here's the thing, Trump don't give a DAMN about an A$AP Rocky.

So what is this really about?

It's about Trump using the unfortunate situation of A$AP Rocky to change his own political narrative... remember, just a few days ago the world was outraged that Trump told 4 US Congresswomen of color to go back to the countries they came from, now we're talking about Trump saving a young Black male from the Swedish justice system.

Hey, Mr. President, how about you start with the American justice system FIRST.