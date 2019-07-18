Trump Tells Minority Congresswomen Go Back To Your Country

By Rashad Richey

If someone tells you to go back to the Country you came from, that’s racist! Well, President Trump decided to say just that… about congresswomen of color, he disagrees with! Trump said and I quote, “Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came.” And said, “you can’t leave fast enough”. News flash Trump, 3 of the 4 women you criticized are actually from America… and it’s this kind of rhetoric that feeds a segment of America that supports foolishness. And here’s what Republican lawmakers are saying about Trump’s bigoted comments (CRICKETS).

Trump also basically said how dare these women tell us how to run the government.. how dare they? You mean these democratically elected representatives who are mandated by the US constitution to oversee the functional operation of this country. Yeah… not only do they have the audacity to critique America, they have the constitution backing them. Here’s the real question, are you outraged yet?