Drake (Aubrey Drake Graham) during the Summer Sixteen tour at United Center on October 5, 2016, in Chicago, Illinois

imageSPACE

Drake Drops Verse on Summer Walker's "Girls Need Love"

Hear his surprise remix on the hit R&B song

February 28, 2019

By Natalie (via V103 HD2)

While everyone was working or in class, Drake decided to hop on Summer Walker's smash hit, "Girls Need Love," and blessed us with a vintagey Drizzy sound.

Related: Drake Celebrates ‘So Far Gone’ 10-Year Anniversary With Shouts to Lil Wayne, Trey Songz

Is it just us, or did we get major So Far Gone vibes? Considering the 10-year anniversary was just last week, that may not be a coincidence.

Skip ahead to the 2:00 mark if you can't wait and need the verse, but the entire song is a banger.

Not a bad way to get us through the week, right?!

Tags: 
Drake
Summer Walker

Recent Podcast Audio

Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore on Establishing Office of Independent Compliance.jpg
Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore on establishing Office of Independent Compliance WVEEFM: On-Demand
Kaepernick Mural Destroyed, His Hope Is For Rise Of Visual Arts in Atlanta WVEEFM: On-Demand
Grady Jarrett discusses NFL Man of the Year Nod and Hopes for the Falcons WVEEFM: On-Demand
Shalise Young Talks Husband's Legacy As She Runs To Continue His Term WVEEFM: On-Demand
MARTA Police Chief On Planning, Service, and Security WVEEFM: On-Demand
MARTA CEO Discusses Labor Unrest As Super Bowl Looms WVEEFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes