Drake Spits ‘Fire In The Booth’ During Recent Freestyle
By: Tony V
Drake unleashed a brand new freestyle while promoting his latest double album, Scorpion, in the U.K.
Drizzy ended up spitting fire in what's now being called the “Fire In The Booth” freestyle, during a recent interview.
The bars find him measuring his success while providing an explanation for his "large ego.”
Drake rapped:
“Y’all keeping the score while watching me score /
Y’all keep the awards, I’ll take the rewards /
If y’all going for fun, I’ll stay and record /
But if y’all goin’ to war, I’m there for sure /
Wouldn’t miss it.”
Then continued with:
“Key West retirement plan /
Gripping the Callaway club in my hand /
Hitting balls off of the balcony into the sand /
Tryin’ see where they land /
October Firm the new chain of command.”
Watch Drake's full freestyle go down here: