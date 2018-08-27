Entercom announces nationwide “I’m Listening” suicide prevention campaign

On Sunday, September 9, Entercom will broadcast a live, commercial-free special program to raise awareness around mental health and suicide prevention. As part of its multi-platform “I’m Listening” campaign, Entercom will air the program across all of the broadcast company's radio stations nationwide, at 7 a.m. in their respective time zones.

The program, led by Seattle radio station 99.9 KISW on-air personality BJ Shea, will highlight personal stories from artists and celebrities, and will include medical expert guests Dr. Chris Nowinski (co-founder and executive director of Concussion Legacy Foundation), and Dr. Ursula Whiteside, a clinical psychologist and CEO of NowMattersNow.org. Listeners will also have the chance to join a live call-in and participate through the interactive website.

Celebrites who are joining the campaign include Olympic swimmer and 23-time gold medal winner Michael Phelps, Grammy Award-winning artist Alessia Cara; Academy Award-winning actor Jared Leto and others. In addition to the celebrity guests, the special will feature suggestions for how people can discuss mental health and suicide with others, what all of us can do to prevent it, how to help someone struggling with depression, and how to get involved in local communities.

“’I’m Listening’ is one of our signature productions meant to save lives, while simultaneously creating awareness for this truly lethal silent threat,” said Entercom President of Programming Pat Paxton. “The number of people impacted by mental health issues is staggering. The effect it has on their lives, and lives of their friends and families is devastating. If we help save just one life or help remove the stigma around mental illness, our time will have been well spent. We can’t solve this issue during one program, but we can be part of a vast network working every day to help and serve those affected.”

For more information about the campaign, please visit ImListening.org, and follow the conversation on Twitter and Instagram at @ImListening_org, using the hashtag #ImListening.

If someone you know is going through a crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.