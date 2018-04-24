EXCLUSIVE: 5 Things You Didn't Know About Leon Bridges

From washing dishes at Del Frisco's to having a top 10 hit (and being an accomplished dancer), Leon Bridges, has had quite a journey over the past couple of years. Seriously, he was washing dishes when he signed his first record deal. Yet, that's not even the craziest thing we just learned about the "Coming Home" singer.



So we asked Leon himself to share with us five things that we never knew in our exclusive video:

Ah, yes, the ballet classes certainly explain his smooth moves on stage!



Meanwhile, ​Leon's second full studio album, Good Thing, drops on May 4. Three of the album’s singles (“Bet Ain't Worth the Hand,” “Bad Bad News,” and “Beyond”) are available now by clicking here.