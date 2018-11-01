Check Out Yesterday's Extremely Long Lines To Get Tickets For Stacey Abrams' Rally With President Obama

The one and only President Barack Obama is coming to Atlanta on Friday, November 2, 2018, appearing at Morehouse College for a campaign rally for Stacey Abrams, the Democratic candidate for governor of Georgia. WAOK was live on the scene Wednesday, October 31, as tickets were made available to the public at Point University on Ben Hill Road in East Point. And judging from the ridiculously long lines to get tickets to the event, the people of Atlanta still very much love Obama.

Ron Roberts/Entercom Atlanta

Click here to see more photos at WAOK!