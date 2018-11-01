Former president Barack Obama greets students gathered outside the Foellinger Auditorium at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign after his speech in Urbana, Ill., on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018.

TNS

Check Out Yesterday's Extremely Long Lines To Get Tickets For Stacey Abrams' Rally With President Obama

Obama Has Georgia Voters Fired Up

November 1, 2018

The one and only President Barack Obama is coming to Atlanta on Friday, November 2, 2018, appearing at Morehouse College for a campaign rally for Stacey Abrams, the Democratic candidate for governor of Georgia. WAOK was live on the scene Wednesday, October 31, as tickets were made available to the public at Point University on Ben Hill Road in East Point. And judging from the ridiculously long lines to get tickets to the event, the people of Atlanta still very much love Obama.

Atlantans stand in line to receive tickets to see President Barack Obama at a campaign rally on November 2, 2018, for Stacey Abrams
Ron Roberts/Entercom Atlanta

Click here to see more photos at WAOK!

Tags: 
president barack obama
Barack Obama
stacey abrams
Politics
election day 2018

Recent Podcast Audio
UAT_FREQ-882_How-One-Came-As-Was-Foretold-to-the-City-Of-Never WVEEFM: On-Demand
QA1.53_WVEE_Loot-of-Bombasharna_cover WVEEFM: On-Demand
Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta. Executive Director Stephanie Cho (l) and Litigation Director Phi Nguyen (r)
Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta. Executive Director Stephanie Cho and Litigation Director Phi Nguyen WVEEFM: On-Demand
City Councilman Dickens on Gulch redevelopment. "A lot is at stake right now." WVEEFM: On-Demand
DNC Chair Tom Perez calls it "the most important election of our lifetime." WVEEFM: On-Demand
Beaten, Bruised, and Stabbed. Survivors open up about their abuse. WVEEFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes