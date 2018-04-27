Falcons Draft Another Alabama WR, Calvin Ridley

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons went with another Alabama receiver for their offensive arsenal, picking Calvin Ridley with the 26th overall pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night.

Ridley will join Julio Jones to provide an additional deep target for quarterback Matt Ryan in an offense that dipped in production last season after leading the NFL in scoring in 2016.

While defensive tackle was a priority, Atlanta couldn't pass up the chance to grab the 6-foot-1, 189-pound Ridley, who managed to stand out even while playing in a run-oriented offense on Alabama's national championship team. As a junior, he had 63 receptions for 967 yards and five touchdowns.

The last time the Falcons picked a Crimson Tide receiver in the first round, it certainly worked out just fine. In 2011, the team traded up to select Jones at No. 6 overall.

He has developed into one of the league's top pass catchers, including...

