First Black Valedictorian Who Was Not Allowed to Give Speech Goes on Record
Lovett is the first African-America to earn this distinction at the school has locals outraged
July 12, 2018
Jaisaan Lovett – a recent graduate of a charter school in Rochester, NY, said he was not allowed to give the graduation speech, which is traditional for all valedictorians. The fact that Lovett is the first African-America to earn this distinction at the school has locals outraged. Lovett talked exclusively with Rashad Richey about the contentious relationship with is principal and how this process has helped him grow. The mayor of Rochester allowed Lovett to give his speech at City Hall. Clark Atlanta University has given him a full scholarship coming this Fall.