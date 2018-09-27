Influential Relationship Author and Social Media Star Derrick Jaxn Visits Frank and Wanda In The Morning

Today on Frank and Wanda In The Morning, author and self-described "Self Love Ambassador" Derrick Jaxn sat down to talk about how he became one of the internet's most popular voices on topics concerning African-American love and relationships. Watch the video below as Jaxn (pronounced "Jackson") takes live calls from the audience, answering questions and giving advice, and explaining what it means to keep it real when it comes to our community's dialogue around relationships.

