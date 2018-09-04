WATCH: Frank and Wanda Interview Bobby Brown About Everything

Tonight is the world premiere BET's two-part mini-series, "The Bobby Brown Story," and everybody's geeked for what's sure to be one of the biggest TV events of the year.

The two-episode biopic is a follow-up to the highly successful 2017 mini-series "The New Edition Story," which had everybody talking for months and reminded us all why we'll always love the original bad boys of R&B. That appears to be especially true when it comes to the original "King of R&B," as Brown was famously called by his ex-wife, the late Whitney Houston, who left the group and had incredible solo success that gained him legions of fans, and a notorious reputation for breaking all the rules.

Now, with his own biographic show focusing on the Boston-raised singer's ups, downs and everything in between, it's a great time to watch Frank Ski and Wanda Smith interview the iconic singer, who made millions of dollars and fans, and some of the biggest songs of the late '80s and early '90s, including "Don't Be Cruel," "Tenderoni," "My Prerogative," and "Every Little Step."

Since we couldn't wait for the premiere either, here's Frank Ski and Wanda Smith's recent interview with the legendary "King of R&B," Bobby Brown. Watch, and be sure to tune in tonight with the rest of us as the world watches "The Bobby Brown Story!"