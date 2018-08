The one and only Ella Mai recently sat down with V-103's Frank & Wanda In The Morning, while in town for her August 9 performance at Atlanta’s Center Stage Theater. Watch Ella Mai tell Frank Ski and Wanda Smith about having the song of the summer, her music and inspirations, the road to “overnight success” and her unmistakable accent.

