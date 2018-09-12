EXCLUSIVE: "Married to Medicine" Star Quad Webb-Lunceford's Estranged Husband Dr. Gregory Lunceford Talks Divorce Drama

Watch as Dr. Lunceford addresses the rumors

September 12, 2018
Frank and Wanda In The Morning
Dr. Gregory Lunceford visits V-103's Frank and Wanda In The Morning

Now that "Married to Medicine" star Quad Webb-Lunceford has filed from divorce from her husband, Dr. Gregory Lunceford, people are wondering what he has to say about their marriage, and how all the drama began. Frank and Wanda invited Dr. Lunceford to come on the morning show and tell his side of the story. Watch the clip and hear him talk about where the problems started and what really happened with those rumors of infidelity.

 

Frank and Wanda In The Morning

TV shows
Dr. Gregory Lunceford
Quad Webb-Lunceford
Married to Medicine
Cheating
divorce