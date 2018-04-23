Frank and Wanda's F'n Problem | Bria

For three years, Bria has been involved with a married man who kept her hopes up with the promise of leaving his wife- only to go back on his word. Enraged at his decision to remain at his wife’s side, Bria called into the Frank and Wanda morning show desperate for advice. She feels her man, as she refers to him, has wronged her and needs to own up to his promises. Even threatening to expose this top Atlanta exec to the AJC.

Is she wrong for expecting him to keep his promise, or is she in the right to demand he keep his word?

Take a listen below.

