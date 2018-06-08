Frank Ski's Top 10 Restaurants for Fathers Day

Everyone knows the way to a Dad's heart is through his stomach. Ok, those adorable kisses on the cheeks never hurt, but seriously, the stomach is the fastest way to his heart.

We asked our own Frank Ski to run down his Top 10 restaurants for Father's Day. And we all know that NO ONE knows more about food and drink in Atlanta than Frank.

Check out his list here and start making some plans now!

And Happy Father's Day to all of you Dad's, from The People's Station, V-103!

1. Montaluce Winery (Dahlonega GA)

2. American Cut

3. Patio Gio's Bar Amalfi

4. The Palm

5. Ray's On The River

6. Southern Art Bourbon Bar

7. Little Alley Steak

8. Mckendrick's Steak

9. Rathbun Steak

10. Carrabba's (Family Style)

​