GABRIELLE UNION + WILL PACKER

Gabrielle Union and Will Packer stop by the V studios to talk about their new movie Breaking In. Where Union not only acts in but also produces alongside filmmaker Will Packer. Packer putting her out there saying, “This isn’t her first go around,” mentioning how the Being Mary Jane star is up for Breakthrough Producer of The Year at CinemaCon 2018 in Vegas.

Gabrielle Union has been busy working on a pilot for L.A.’s Finest, where she’ll play Special Agent Sid Burnett, a spin off story line form her character in the Bad Boy’s movie franchise. Also signing a two-year contract to develop broadcast, cable and digital content for Sony TV. During the interview, Union pushes the importance of creating roles and opportunities for minorities in film and television as well as pushing for change in the world of politics. Check out the full interview + trailer below.