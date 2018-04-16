© PictureGroup​

GIRL TALK | Beyoncé Shuts Down Coachella w/ Destny's Child!

April 16, 2018
Beyoncé took over the Coachella stage this weekend with a marching band, beautiful outfits, and a reunion of Destiny's Child! 

