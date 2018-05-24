GIRL TALK | Idris Elba To Star In & Direct "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" Netflix Special!

May 24, 2018
Girl Talk with Miss Sophia

Idris Elba will star in and direct the upcoming Neflix special "The Hunchback of Notre Dame!" Watch to learn more!

