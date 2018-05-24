GIRL TALK | Idris Elba To Star In & Direct "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" Netflix Special!
May 24, 2018
Categories:
Idris Elba will star in and direct the upcoming Neflix special "The Hunchback of Notre Dame!" Watch to learn more!
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
24 May
24 May
Joe Clair at The Atlanta Comedy Theater Atlanta Comedy Theater
26 May
Mommy & Me Play and Fitness Exchange Recreation Center
26 May
Authors vs. Actors Celebrity Basketball Game Adamsville Recreation Center
26 May
Atlanta Dekalb Carnival 2018 Atlanta Sports City at Stonecrest