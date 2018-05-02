GIRL TALK | Kanye West "Slavery Is a Choice" Details on His TMZ Interview

May 2, 2018
Frank and Wanda In The Morning
Girl Talk with Miss Sophia

Kanye West appeared in the TMZ news room yesterday where he went off the rails again. Watch for more details on the Interview. 

