GIRL TALK | Kanye's New Album Secret Listening Party!

June 1, 2018
Frank and Wanda In The Morning

© Sipa USA

Categories: 
Girl Talk with Miss Sophia

Kanye hosted a secret listening party last night in Wyoming, our own Greg Street was there. The listening party was for Kanye's new album "Ye." Watch to learn more details!

Tags: 
Girl talk
Girl Talk With Miss Sophia
Miss Sophia
Frank and Wanda
V-103
Kanye West
new album
Ye
Wyoming
listening party