GIRL TALK | Kenya Moore Releases Her Ultrasound Photos!
June 5, 2018
Categories:
With the recent speculation of Kenya Moore being pregnant she finally revealed her ultrasound photos confirming her pregnancy!
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
05 Jun
Happy Anniversary to You! GTC Cinemas
06 Jun
92-9 The Game Rock 'N Jock Celebrity Golf Tournament Top Golf Midtown
07 Jun
Happy Anniversary to You! All American Fun Park
09 Jun
Food That Rocks! City Green at City Springs
12 Jun
Happy Anniversary to You! AMC North DeKalb 16