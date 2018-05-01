GIRL TALK | Quavo Reportedly Charged with Battery!

May 1, 2018
Frank and Wanda In The Morning
Girl Talk with Miss Sophia

Quavo has reportedly charged with battery after the Migos scuffle in Las Vegas. Plus Rasheeda Frost is and Kirk are still in the relationship drama together!

