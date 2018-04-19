GIRL TALK | Ray J & Princess Love 2 Hour VH1 Special!
April 19, 2018
Categories:
Ray J and Princes Love are getting their own 2hr VH1 special! Plus, Nicki Minaj will perform for the finale of SNL!
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
19 Apr
Michael Colyar at Uptown Comedy Corner Uptown Comedy Corner
19 Apr
Atlanta Comedy Theater Presents Pierre Atlanta Comedy Theater
20 Apr
2018 Go Red for Women Luncheon The Whitley Hotel
20 Apr
Tribe Day Arabia Mountain High School
20 Apr
Atlanta Comedy Theater Presents Pierre Atlanta Comedy Theater