GIRL TALK | Taraji P. Henson Engaged To NFL Star Kelvin Hayden!

May 15, 2018
It was a life changing Mother's Day for Taraji P. Henson this weekend. First she was given a love bracelet and then Kelvin dropped to one knee and proposed! Watch to learn more details!

