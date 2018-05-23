GIRL TALK | T.I. is Coming After His Money, Post Arrest!

May 23, 2018
Girl Talk with Miss Sophia

Atlanta rapper T.I. is furious about the false allegations and reputation smearing his recent arrest caused. Now T.I. is going after the money he lost in the recent arrest, watch to learn more!

