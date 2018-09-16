Here's How Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart Responded to Frank and Wanda's Katt Williams Interview

In case you somehow missed it, Katt Williams broke the internet this weekend in an interview with V-103's own Frank and Wanda In The Morning, putting his views on fellow comedians Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart and several others on full display. Since coming in Friday morning to speak with Frank Ski and Wanda Smith over the airwaves, people nationwide have shared their own opinions on TV, radio, the web, social media and elsewhere about what Williams had to say. But now both Haddish and Hart, two of the biggest names dropped by the always-controversial comic, have spoken up in response on their own social media platforms.

Here's Tiffany Haddish's response, via Twitter:

And here is Kevin Hart's reaction, which at press time can still be watched on Hart's Instagram Live:

Stay tuned to find out if anyone else will speak on Katt's jaw-dropping interview with Frank and Wanda, and make sure you're subscribed to V-103's YouTube channel so you don't miss our next internet-breaking interview! 

