Here's How Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart Responded to Frank and Wanda's Katt Williams Interview

In case you somehow missed it, Katt Williams broke the internet this weekend in an interview with V-103's own Frank and Wanda In The Morning, putting his views on fellow comedians Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart and several others on full display. Since coming in Friday morning to speak with Frank Ski and Wanda Smith over the airwaves, people nationwide have shared their own opinions on TV, radio, the web, social media and elsewhere about what Williams had to say. But now both Haddish and Hart, two of the biggest names dropped by the always-controversial comic, have spoken up in response on their own social media platforms.

Here's Tiffany Haddish's response, via Twitter:

It’s official I made [email protected] talked about me and didn’t have his facts right! #Iwin #sheready I look forward to seeing you on Monday Katt, when we pick up our Emmys. I just want to shower you with REAL Love cause you need it, and I Love you -- https://t.co/WVOgZvwLZn — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) September 14, 2018

And here is Kevin Hart's reaction, which at press time can still be watched on Hart's Instagram Live:

Video of Kevin Hart Instagram Live September 15 2018

