Jermaine Dupri talks So So Def's 25th Anniversary Concert Tour and Legacy

Atlanta’s own Jermaine Dupri visited Frank & Wanda In The Morning today to announce the So So Def 25th Anniversary Cultural Curren$y Tour. The 11-city tour will feature live performances from an all-star lineup of So So Def affiliated artists, including Xscape, Jagged Edge, Da Brat, Anthony Hamilton, Bow Wow, Bone Crusher, Youngbloodz, Dem Franchise Boyz and more.

The tour begins at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., on October 14, and arrives in Atlanta on Sunday, October 21, 2018, at Philips Arena. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 3; more info is available at SoSoDef.com.

Watch today’s interview with Frank Ski & Wanda In The Morning below, and stay tuned to V-103 FM all week, as we’ll have some of your favorite artists from the So So Def family stopping by to talk about the legacy of the influential Atlanta record label, and what to expect from the tour!