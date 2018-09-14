Katt Williams Calls Out Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Jerrod Carmichael and Others on V-103 Atlanta

Well damn.

Katt Williams, the much-talked-about comedian and recent Emmy-winning actor, visited Frank and Wanda In The Morning today and brought ALL. THE. SMOKE. The controversial funnyman was visiting the station with comedian Red Grant, who is performing this weekend at the Atlanta Comedy Theater in Norcross, but it was Katt who stole today's show.

Watch the interview below (and also on V-103's YouTube channel) as Katt gives his never-held-back opinion on why Tiffany Haddish is unproven (and goes on to say much more about the breakout Girls Trip star), calls a long list of successful black comedians "ugly" (Kevin Hart, Jerrod Carmichael, Hannibal Buress and others), and generally shows that even after winning a trophy for his stellar television performance on Donald Glover's "Atlanta" he has no problems bringing the flames to anybody.

The smoke begins around the 2:00 mark. Enjoy.