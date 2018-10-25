"Say It Twice" Rapper Lil Donald and "Permission" Singer Ro James Visit Frank and Wanda

Atlanta rapper Lil Donald has a legit hit in his current song "Say It Twice," and he visited V-103's Frank and Wanda In The Morning to talk about it, to offer listeners $500 for the winner of his #SayItTwiceChallenge, and to show the morning show hosts how the song's word-repeating flow works. So of course Frank and Wanda did their own version of the song live on the air. See their hilarious performance in the video below:

Frank and Wanda also hosted "Permission" singer Ro James, who has a new single called "Excuse Me," and is currently on tour. Watch below as he talks about how he got into the music business, his upbriging with a religious military father and his resulting rebelliousness, how he may one day release a "gospel project," and why he likes to maintain a little bit of mystery about himself.