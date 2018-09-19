Jackie Presley, Atlanta Woman Involved In “Married To Medicine” Doctor Gregory Lunceford’s Cheating Rumors, Tells Her Side Of The Scandal

It's Jackie Presley's turn to tell her side.

Last week, Frank Ski and Wanda Smith interviewed controversial doctor Gregory Lunceford, the estranged husband of "Married to Medicine" star Quad Webb-Lunceford. In the live interview, Dr. Lunceford explained his side of the alleged incident that caused his wife to file for divorce, and sent the rumor mill into overdrive.

Now that both Quad and Gregory have spoken, Frank, Wanda and Miss Sophia invited Presley, the Atlanta woman who Gregory admitted to interacting with in a hotel without his wife's knowledge or approval, to offer her take. Watch below as she counters Gregory's recollection of the nights in question, from whether or not she knew he was married at the time, to the real reason they didn't have sex.