Legendary Falcons QB Michael Vick Talks Colin Kaepernick, Announces His Role On Atlanta's New Pro Football Team

One of Atlanta's most beloved athletes, Michael Vick, visited Frank and Wanda In The Morning today. In addition to reminiscing on his time as a member of our NFL team, and all of the great music that came out of Atlanta during that era, the former Atlanta Falcons quarterback talked to Frank Ski and Wanda Smith about the Atlanta Legends, the new professional football franchise of the Alliance of American Football league. Watch as he talks about his love for Atlanta, memories of his era of playing for the Falcons, the new league, and the role he's going to play for Atlanta's AAF team.

Related Show/Host: Frank and Wanda In The Morning

Also, V-103's Maria Boynton spoke to Vick briefly, and asked him if Colin Kaepernick deserves another chance to play professional football. Watch the video below to see Vick's response.