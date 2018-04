Hailing form Spartanburg SC, Licita Cromer know by her stage name “Sweet Baby Kita” is the first ever comedian to win at Apollo Theater. We all grew up knowing how tough that crowd was. Kita moved from her home town of Spartanburg to Atlanta GA where she’s been building her brand ever since. Working with Kevin Harts- Plastic Cup Boys and more. Check out her full interview with Miss Sophia below.