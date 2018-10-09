Nivea Talks Lil’ Wayne, The-Dream, Motherhood and Music in Emotional Interview with Frank Ski

Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Nivea visited V-103 today to talk with Frank Ski about her relationships with Lil’ Wayne and The-Dream, her career path, lessons learned from the music industry, and making new music after settling into motherhood.

“If you still exist, and your talent still exists, then it’s not over,” Nivea told Frank Ski. “It’s lessons that God obviously wants you to see, and hone.”

Nivea also explained the reason for her emotional appearance on the BET feature Finding: Nivea, and in the process found herself overcome with emotion once again.

Watch the interview below: