Nivea Talks Lil’ Wayne, The-Dream, Motherhood and Music in Emotional Interview with Frank Ski

Calls Herself “The Lesser Star”

October 9, 2018
Frank and Wanda In The Morning
Nivea talks to Frank Ski at V-103's Atlanta studios, October 9, 2018

Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Nivea visited V-103 today to talk with Frank Ski about her relationships with Lil’ Wayne and The-Dream, her career path, lessons learned from the music industry, and making new music after settling into motherhood.

“If you still exist, and your talent still exists, then it’s not over,” Nivea told Frank Ski. “It’s lessons that God obviously wants you to see, and hone.”

Nivea also explained the reason for her emotional appearance on the BET feature Finding: Nivea, and in the process found herself overcome with emotion once again.

Watch the interview below:

Related Show/Host: 
Frank and Wanda In The Morning

Tags: 
Nivea
Frank Ski
Lil' Wayne
the-dream
BET

Recent Podcast Audio
Candidate Carolyn Bordeaux Emphasizes Her Concerns with Healthcare WVEEFM: On-Demand
Fulton County's Rick Barron Talks About Important Dates for Voters WVEEFM: On-Demand
Civil Rights Activist Joe Beasley Talks About the Voter Suppression Lawsuit WVEEFM: On-Demand
MARTA Assistant General Manager of Planning Bill Limmer Talks to Maria Boynton about Marta Expansion WVEEFM: On-Demand
Candidate for Congress Lucy McBath on Gun Violence WVEEFM: On-Demand
National Voter Registration Day WVEEFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes