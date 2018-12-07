Were There Signs Michelle Williams and Chad Johnson Were Going To Break Up In This Recent Interview With Frank And Wanda?

Watch The November Interview Now

December 7, 2018
Frank and Wanda In The Morning
Michelle Williams & Chad Johnson stop by the Frank & Wanda in the Morning Show to discuss what viewers did not see on "Chad Loves Michelle" about their comments on her mental health and their interracial relationship.
Categories: 
Entertainment

Just a year after they began dating, former Destiny's Child singer Michelle Williams and her fiancé Pastor Chad Johnson have ended their relationship and publicly called off their engagement. Sad news for the interracial couple who were in counseling together, and who recently visited V-103's Frank and Wanda In The Morning after an episode of their OWN Network reality show "Chad Loves Michelle" showed the couple dealing with issues over communication. 

Watch the video of their November interview with Frank Ski and Wanda Smith below:

Tags: 
Michelle Williams
Chad Johnson
Chad Loves Michelle
OWN Network
Destiny's Child

