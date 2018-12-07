Were There Signs Michelle Williams and Chad Johnson Were Going To Break Up In This Recent Interview With Frank And Wanda?

Just a year after they began dating, former Destiny's Child singer Michelle Williams and her fiancé Pastor Chad Johnson have ended their relationship and publicly called off their engagement. Sad news for the interracial couple who were in counseling together, and who recently visited V-103's Frank and Wanda In The Morning after an episode of their OWN Network reality show "Chad Loves Michelle" showed the couple dealing with issues over communication.

Watch the video of their November interview with Frank Ski and Wanda Smith below: