H.E.R. Visits Frank and Wanda In The Morning

V-103 Winterfest performing artist H.E.R. stopped by the Frank & Wanda In The Morning Show this morning, getting ready to perform at a sold-out show in Atlanta. While in town, she took time to encourage listeners to get tickets to Winterfest now while they're still available, and to answer questions about her mysterious identity, growing up in the Bay Area of California listening to blues in a musical family, receiving Sade comparisons, and more.

