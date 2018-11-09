H.E.R. Visits Frank and Wanda In The Morning

Talks New Music and WINTERFEST

November 9, 2018
Frank and Wanda In The Morning
Frank Ski, H.E.R., and Wanda Smith in the V-103 studios in Atlanta, November 9, 2018

Mike Jordan / Entercom Atlanta

 

V-103 Winterfest performing artist H.E.R. stopped by the Frank & Wanda In The Morning Show this morning, getting ready to perform at a sold-out show in Atlanta. While in town, she took time to encourage listeners to get tickets to Winterfest now while they're still available, and to answer questions about her mysterious identity, growing up in the Bay Area of California listening to blues in a musical family, receiving Sade comparisons, and more.

H.E.R. visits V-103 Atlanta's Frank and Wanda In The Morning on November 9, 2018
Mike Jordan / Entercom Atlanta

Watch the video below! 

