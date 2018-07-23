WATCH! R. Kelly Drops New Song, Then Deletes! Is He Admitting To Something?

July 23, 2018
R. Kelly recently dropped a new song on his Instagram, but soon after the post the song was deleted. Listen to the track and story here and see if you think R. Kelly is admitting to something?

