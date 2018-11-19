Listen To Stacey Abrams Sharing Future Plans With Frank Ski After Ending Campaign For Georgia Governor

After recently deciding to end her bid to become Georgia's next governor, Democrat Stacey Abrams called Frank Ski this morning to explain her decision, and to share her plans for the future with V-103's listening audience. Watch the video below to hear the interview, and how Abrams, who would have been the first African-American woman governor in the U.S., intends to file a federal lawsuit this week, as well as her plans on running for political office again.

Video of Stacey Abrams Talks Running in 2020, Failed Democracy, Fraud Electoral System + More