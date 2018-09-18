Stacey Abrams, Democratic Candidate for Georgia Governor, Brings Her Message to V-103's Frank and Wanda In The Morning

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams visited V-103’s Frank and Wanda In The Morning today to answer questions and discuss her plan to be not only Georgia’s next governor but also the first black woman elected to be governor of any state in the U.S.

“We are touching people of every race, every region,” Abrams said, explaining that she’s touring not only the entire state of Georgia but why she may not be as visible in Atlanta to talk about healthcare reform, attacks from Republican candidate Brian Kemp and other critics, and how she plans to govern if she wins the November election.

Watch the interview as Abrams answers tough questions and shares her thoughts on charter schools, prison reform, healthcare, the “dangerous rhetoric” of her opponent Brian Kemp, protecting the right to vote, and more.