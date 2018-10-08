Hip-Hop Marketing Maven Steve Stoute Talks Business Success With Frank and Wanda
Entertainment Mogul Shares Serious Game
Music executive, author and branding expert Steve Stoute has worked with some of the music industry's biggest names, from Nas and Jay Z to Will Smith, Pharrell Williams and many others. During Friday's Frank and Wanda In The Morning Show, Stoute visited the V-103 Atlanta studios and shared valuable information about marketing hip-hop to major corporations, turning talent into big business, and finding success.