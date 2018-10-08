Hip-Hop Marketing Maven Steve Stoute Talks Business Success With Frank and Wanda

Entertainment Mogul Shares Serious Game

October 8, 2018
Frank and Wanda In The Morning
Steve Stoute visits V-103 Atlanta's Frank and Wanda In The Morning, October 5, 2018

Music executive, author and branding expert Steve Stoute has worked with some of the music industry's biggest names, from Nas and Jay Z to Will Smith, Pharrell Williams and many others. During Friday's Frank and Wanda In The Morning Show, Stoute visited the V-103 Atlanta studios and shared valuable information about marketing hip-hop to major corporations, turning talent into big business, and finding success.

Tags: 
frank & wanda in the morning
steve stoute
hip-hop
Business

