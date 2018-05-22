T.I. Furious Over Houston's New Assaults & Arrests!

May 22, 2018
Frank and Wanda In The Morning

© Sipa USA

After a recent incident at Houston's restaurant that resulted in multiple arrests and assault against 3 actresses, TI gets on the phone with The Frank & Wanda Morning Show to share his disgust and thoughts.

