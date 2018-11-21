V-103 Rallies Atlanta To Help 16-Member Natt Family Rebuild Lives After Devastating House Fire

Days ago, the Natt Family of Marietta, which has 16 members including mother Victoria, father Tevares, and 14 children including a newborn baby, lost everything in a house fire one week ago, escaping alive with only minimal medical need. V-103's Frank Ski brought all 16 family members to the station today and interviewed them live on the air, and helped raise money to support the family from loyal listeners, proving again that Atlanta isn't just another city -- it's a family that takes care of its own.

Callers phoned in to Frank and Wanda In The Morning, offering thousands of dollars in financial pledges. The family also has a GoFundMe page setup by an elementary school teacher named Keisha Crawford, who knows the family. You can pledge support there and help the Natt Family get back on their feet.

Watch the video below as Frank Ski interviews Tevares, Victoria and the whole family, and consider the Natts and other families in need this holiday season if you are in position to give.

Happy Thanksgiving!