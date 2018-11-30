Frank Ski Interviews Michael B. Jordan About Women, Fame and Physical Training

Watch The Interview Now

November 30, 2018
Frank and Wanda In The Morning
Michael B Jordan sits for an interview with V-103's Frank Ski

Frank Ski recently interviewed Creed II star Michael B. Jordan, and got the red-hot actor to talk about the highly successful film, as well as how he's managed to earn a reputation for remaining humble through his own skyrocketing success. He also talked about how he got his body into such impressive shape for the film and how he maintains his physical form, and even told Frank Ski what it takes for a woman to be "his woman."

Watch the video below!

Tags: 
Michael B. Jordan
Frank Ski
Creed II
Creed

