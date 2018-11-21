This Is Jamal Bryant, The New Pastor At New Birth Who Is Replacing Bishop Eddie Long

Pastor Jamal Bryant, the new senior pastor at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, visited V-103 and explained to Frank Ski his plans to take the storied house of worship to the community. Bryant is a Morehouse graduate, a third-generation pastor, a member of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity, and has been active in civil rights issues. Yet he is not without controversy of his own -- he and his ex-wife, Gizelle Bryant, divorced the pastor engaged in an extra-marital affair. He is relocating from Baltimore, where he founded his own church, and replacing Bishop Eddie Long.

Watch the interview with Frank Ski and Mo Ivory now: