This Is Jamal Bryant, The New Pastor At New Birth Who Is Replacing Bishop Eddie Long
Will He Bring New Birth New Life?
November 21, 2018
Pastor Jamal Bryant, the new senior pastor at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, visited V-103 and explained to Frank Ski his plans to take the storied house of worship to the community. Bryant is a Morehouse graduate, a third-generation pastor, a member of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity, and has been active in civil rights issues. Yet he is not without controversy of his own -- he and his ex-wife, Gizelle Bryant, divorced the pastor engaged in an extra-marital affair. He is relocating from Baltimore, where he founded his own church, and replacing Bishop Eddie Long.
Watch the interview with Frank Ski and Mo Ivory now: